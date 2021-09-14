by Brian McCabe
What began as a strong start for the Salida High School football team Friday in Manitou Springs turned into heartbreak in the final seconds of the game as the Spartans lost 10-6 to the Mustangs.
It was homecoming for the defending state 2A champion Mustangs, who headed into the game with an 0-2 record, just like Salida.
“This was one of the hardest losses I’ve ever been involved with,” coach Matt Luttrell said. “Overall, our kids played great. Our defense was amazing. It was tough losing in the final seconds like that.”
The Spartans got on the scoreboard first, with an eight-play, 83-yard drive ending with a touchdown for senior Brewer Matthews.
Salida missed the point-after-touchdown to take the lead 6-0.
Salida’s offense finished the first quarter gaining nearly 90 yards, while its defense held Manitou Springs scoreless.
Salida struggled with penalties in the second quarter, while the Mustangs were able to convert their homefield advantage into a field goal for 3 points, going into halftime with Salida up 6-3.
The Spartans put up 144 yards offensively, with 100 on the ground. Sophomore quarterback Caiven Lake went 4 for 8 passing, with one interception. He also had five runs for 35 yards.
Matthews led the Spartans on the ground with six runs for 28 yards and two receptions for 28 yards.
The second half turned into a slug-fest, with both teams going back and forth, often getting shut down by penalties.
One of Salida’s defensive highlights in the third quarter was shutting down a fake punt by the Mustangs.
It all came down to the final minutes of the game. Salida had the ball and just needed to run out the clock. The Mustangs appeared to have used up all of their time-outs, and the Spartans could just burn out the clock, taking a knee.
“The referees had told me they didn’t have any more time-outs,” Luttrell said. “Then they called time-out to stop the clock. If they didn’t have the time-out, we would have taken a knee, then punted, giving them only a few seconds, but we had to run one last play.”
The last offensive play ended with a fumble by Lake, with Manitou Springs recovering. They had enough time to put three passes into the end zone, coming down with a touchdown in the final seconds of the game.
“Despite everything, we had some kids who did really great out there,” Luttrell said. “(Senior) Braden Collins, who had a high ankle injury earlier but played the rest of the game, was amazing. He didn’t stop. His leadership really helped out there. (Sophomore) Daniel Edgington, his defense was rock solid, along with (sophomores) Chris Graf and Connor Gentile. They had their best defensive game so far. (Sophomore) Ben Clayton, he did what I knew he could do.”
The Spartans will face the 1-2 La Junta Tigers for their homecoming game at 7 p.m. Friday.
“I think we match up great against La Junta,” Luttrell said. “If the boys keep playing like they did, there isn’t anybody on our schedule we can’t compete with from here on out.”