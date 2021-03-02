Salida wrestler Drew Johnson won four matches at Center and Lamar during the weekend, concluding his regular season with a perfect 18-0 mark.
At 170 pounds, Johnson beat wrestlers from Center and Monte Vista Friday and then foes from Lamar and Limon Saturday.
“He had a great season and we were able to work on some things,” said Salida head coach Steve Myers.
Johnson, however, still has his work cut out for him at the regional championships this weekend.
To qualify for the state tournament, Johnson and his Salida teammates will need to place in the top-two at regionals.
The coach said Johnson is ranked around fifth in the state, but fourth in the region behind the No. 2, 3, and 4 ranked wrestlers.
“He has the toughest region in a very tough region all the way around,” Myers said.
Colin King, wrestling at 126 pounds, also won both of his matches Friday before going 1-1 in Saturday’s duels.
The Lamar wrestler he lost to, however, might be the guy King has to beat at regionals to qualify for state.
“Colin has two guys ahead of him that are ranked up there,” Myers said. “The Lamar kid who beat him, that’s the one he’ll have to get through.”
Freshman Dylan Blades and Jase Young also competed over the weekend for Salida, but were unable to add to their win totals.
“It was a real rough weekend for the younger guys,” the coach said.
The regional championships will take place Friday and Saturday at James Irwin Charter High School. On Friday, weights 106-145 will compete while 153 pounders through heavyweight will wrestle Saturday.
The regional tournaments are also using a single elimination format in the first couple rounds and only the top-two wrestlers will qualify for state tournament March 12 in Pueblo.