Cross country athletes, coach honored

The Salida High School cross country team recently held its awards and vision night remotely to recognize its athletes and their efforts this fall.
The team handed out several awards and also honored its captains Kaylynn Shaffer, Kate Adams, Kuper Banghart and Elijah Wilcox.
Head coach Kenny Wilcox said the captains were largely determined by their commitment during the summer and by demonstrating leadership qualities during the season and in the off season.
The Most Improved awards went to Kate Adams and Logan Merriam. Adams dropped 2 minutes and 21 seconds off her fastest 5k from 2019, while Merriam took 3:05 off his best 2019 5k, excluding Nike regionals,
Lydia Tonnesen and Hollis Beddingfield won the Coaches Award, which went to the athletes for being coachable, taking initiative during the season and exhibiting a healthy desire to improve.
The team spent time honoring seniors Fern Clark and Shaffer. “Both were instrumental parts of four league titles and four trips to state that included three top-10 state finishes,” Wilcox said. Both athletes were also four-time all-league performers.
The Spartans also highlighted their success in the classroom. Both the boys and girls cross country teams earned first team all-state honors this fall.
Individually, Clark, Adams, Tonnesen, Banghart, Beddingfield and Wilcox also scored first team all-state academic honors.
Another award that came to the program this year was for coach Wilcox: he was recognized as the 2019 Colorado High School Coaches Association Girls’ Coach of the Year.
Wilcox, however, was quick to share credit with his assistant coaches, athletes and others who have supported him over the years for the programs’ success.
“There are many people that rarely get credit and I know they don’t expect the credit. However, they deserve it and that is what this award is about,” Wilcox said. “Coach Gun, aka David Remington, has been with the program for 12 years and it should be noted that in his first year, 2009, our guys team won state. He has been so steady and reliable through the years. I’d be lost without him.
“Sarah Hudelson has been officially with the high school program for at least nine years and her work in establishing the Crest Running Club many years ago was a big reason several athletes got into the sport to begin with.
“My wife, Sara (Wilcox), was the middle school coach from 2005-2012 and was instrumental in building a vibrant middle school program. Sara helped to create a seamless flow for endurance athletes as they transitioned from the middle school level to the high school level.
“After our fourth son, Asher, was born in 2012, Sara stepped aside from coaching so she could focus more attention on our bustling household.
“Her efforts at home made it possible for me to continue coaching.
“During the last five years we’ve been blessed to add coaches Aaron Blondeau (Salida running legend) and Jerry Fesenmeyer. More recently, Patrick Kelley and Kieran McCarthy joined the coaching ranks.
“In 2020, Natalie Nicholson and Jason Joslin unofficially jumped in as part-time volunteer coaches.
“I truly believe that we have one of the most knowledgeable and well-rounded coaching staffs anywhere.
“I also think we are poised to continue to see great things given the staff we currently have. What makes this coaching staff so remarkable is their desire to see the young men and women they are working with succeed beyond the sport of cross country.
“The majority of these coaches are donating their time and have no expectation of getting anything in return for their service.”
Wilcox also thanked former athletic Director Barry Spence, current athletic director Jim Coscarella, Brandy Coscarella and all of the parents who have provided support over the years.
“Of course, none of this would have been possible without the student-athletes,” Wilcox said.
“On behalf of the coaching staff, I want to express my gratitude to the young men and women who have taken on the challenge of a tough sport without having a guarantee of knowing how things would turn out.
“The athletes who have trusted the coaching staff and our process have unlocked opportunities and realities that once seemed far off or unimaginable.
“In the Salida High School cross country program we have a team first mentality and those who have embraced this have found that life is far better when we combine our talents, personalities and ambition.”