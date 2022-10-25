The Salida High School football team lost a hard battle to the Pagosa Springs Pirates, 33-14, in their last game of the season Friday on the road.
The end result was particularly hard on the players, coach Matt Luttrell said, “This is the last time we get to play with these seniors.”
The first quarter started with some back-and-forth play. The Spartans had a good drive, with junior Ashton Walker making a 27-yard gain on a pass and sophomore Wyatt Farney carrying 26 yards to the 19-yard line.
After gaining a few more yards, the Spartans were knocking at the door for a touchdown at the 11-yard line before running into trouble.
Spartan sophomore Porter Post put up a 26-yard field goal attempt but was unsuccessful.
Pagosa Springs took over and gained a total of 41 yards before the first quarter ended scoreless.
After two incomplete passes, Pagosa managed a 16-yard run early in the second quarter, but a holding penalty cost them 10 yards.
They gained 8 yards, ending at Salida’s 35 yard line.
After continuing to gain a few yards, their quarterback, senior Aaron Aucoin, ran to the 21-yard line.
A 23-yard touchdown pass by the Pirates, followed by the point after touchdown, set the score at 7-0.
Salida’s next possession ended in a 38-yard punt, and the Pirates started from their 30-yard line.
Spartan sophomore Brody Hudson fired up the Salida defense, first with a tackle on the Pirates’ second down for no gain, then intercepting the Pirates’ next pass and returning it to the 45-yard line.
A penalty by Pagosa Springs put the ball on the 30-yard line for Salida, after which Walker threw to junior Daniel Edgington for a 30-yard touchdown pass. Post kicked in the PAT, tying the score at 7-7.
Luttrell said the pass was one of the best offensive plays of the game.
“It helped us get on the board,” Luttrell said.
Pagosa Springs made a couple more big passes and runs and drove the ball down the field, running in a touchdown during the final seconds of the half to go ahead 14-7.
In the beginning of the third quarter, Salida came out strong, taking the opening kickoff.
The Spartans worked the ball down the field, helped by a 33-yard run by senior Drew Johnson before junior Chris Graf ran it in for the touchdown, matching the Pirates again at 14-14.
Pagosa Springs took over again, with freshman running back Colton Lucero gaining a few first downs.
The Pirates made a 42-yard pass to the 8-yard line and would have run in a touchdown save for a holding penalty, putting them on the 13-yard line. On third down, Spartan junior Chase Young knocked down a pass.
The ball was turned over to Salida on loss of downs at the 8-yard line.
The Spartans made steady progress down the field and took it to the Pirates’ 39-yard line, but were forced to punt on fourth down, and Pagosa Springs took over at the 10-yard line.
The Pirates made a few first downs, then Aaron Aucoin made a 69-yard run for the Pirates’ third touchdown.
Luttrell said one of his feet stepped out of bounds, resulting in the Spartans ceasing pursuit, but the referee didn’t see it and the whistle didn’t blow.
“It was a game-changing moment. It deflated us,” Luttrell said.
The PAT was good, and the score was 21-14 in favor of the Pirates.
Salida took the kickoff, but ended up at fourth and long, then snapped the ball over the punter’s head. Hudson was able to recover for the Spartans, but they still lost the ball on downs.
The quarter ended with the ball in Pagosa Springs’ possession at Salida’s 31-yard line.
In the last quarter, the Pirates tried to pass into the end zone, but Edgington knocked it down.
Pagosa Springs gained 10 and proceeded to run in for a touchdown, but a holding penalty nullified it and moved the ball back to the 17-yard line.
The Pirates faked a field goal and ran in their final touchdown.
Salida got the ball back but wasn’t able to advance, turning over to the Pirates, who ran the clock out.
Overall the best offense player was Johnson, Luttrell said. “We were trying to get the ball to him as much as we could.”
Luttrell also commended Edgington for his receiving and Walker for his throwing.
The big pass from Walker to Johnson was a big game-changer.
Senior Simon Bertolino also did well on the offensive line, the coach said.
On defense, Hudson played well at linebacker and junior Brayden Pridemore and Bertolino also did well on the defensive line.
“It’s hard because the seniors put four years into this,” Luttrell said. “We just had some things not bounce our way.”
He added that he couldn’t be more proud of the senior players. “We’re super thankful for our seniors and the things they’ve done. We wouldn’t be where we are without them, and we’re thankful for the moments we’ve had with them.”
After Monday’s junior varsity game, the team planned to sit back and re-evaluate, as they are done for this season, Luttrell said. He estimated 90 percent of the players will be seen soon in other sports such as basketball or wrestling.
Game stats had not been posted by presstime.