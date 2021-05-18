Spartans take third at home tournament

The Salida High School boys’ baseball team finished third in their home tournament over the weekend, beating Rye Saturday after losing to Alamosa and beating Pagosa Springs on Friday. Alamosa beat Bayfield Saturday to take first place.
“It was a great weekend of baseball,” coach Lee Lewis said. “Some great play by all the kids. We had a lot of compliments on our field and facilities. It was a fun weekend of baseball in the valley.”
Salida opened the tournament against Alamosa at 9 a.m. Friday, but lost 9-4.
Junior Cayden Mazza took the mound for the Spartans.
“Cayden went the distance for us,” Lewis said. “We made a few mental errors, but we needed the tournament to see where we stood.”
Lewis said Ashton Weber was behind the plate catching for Salida and had a great game with a couple of doubles.
The Spartans played Pagosa Springs at 5 p.m. Friday for their second game, which they won 14-4.
Senior Jonah Ellis took the mound for Salida against Pagosa Springs, and Lewis said Ellis really “went the distance.”
The game started out tight, with a 4-4 tie until the end of the third, when Salida got hot bats and strong defense to hold the Pirates scoreless.
On Saturday, Salida played the Rye Thunderbolts for third place and delivered the win 7-6.
“Rye is a great team,” Lewis said. “This was a real signature win for us. Looking at Rye on paper, they should have beaten us. It was our best game of all this weekend.”
Sophomore Nate Yeakley pitched most of the game for Salida.
“He had 83 pitches and looked really good,” Lewis said. “The guys really put it all together.”
The Spartans will take the field again Thursday in a doubleheader against rival Buena Vista, with the first game starting at 3 p.m. in Marvin Park.