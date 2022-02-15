Salida High School junior wrestler Drew Johnson is headed to state.
Johnson defeated Moffat County wrestler Billy Lawton in the finals for the 182-pound weight class Saturday to win the regional championship in Gunnison and secure a spot at the state tournament this weekend.
He made quick work of all his opponents. Johnson pinned Lawton in just under three minutes and eliminated his quarterfinal and semifinal opponents in the first round. It was Johnson’s sixth first-place finish this season.
As a team, Salida placed 13th of 14 schools. Coach Steve Myers said, “We had some tough teams.” Moffat County, one of the top teams in the state, won the tournament.
Salida took eight wrestlers to the regional tournament, but Johnson was the only qualifier. To make it to state, a wrestler must place in the top four in their weight class.
Simon Bertolino, a junior, came close to qualifying in the 195-pound weight class, but finished in sixth, falling just short. In the 126-pound weight class, sophomore Jase Young fought hard and defeated two opponents before being knocked out by Kyle Chaffin from Delta.
Myers said, “Most of the guys have never wrestled before.” For most of Salida’s competitors, this season was about learning and improving.
Johnson will look to build upon an already impressive season in Denver when competition starts Thursday night. He has a 23-1 record this season. His only defeat came in January when he lost a narrow 4-2 decision to Eaton wrestler Ryan Dirksen in the 170-pound weight class.
“I think he’s got a chance to wrestle for the championship,” said Myers. Johnson will be the second seed at the tournament.
Weight Name Record
120 Dylan Blades 0-2
126 Jase Young 2-2
138 Kent Shields 0-2
160 Abram Jones 0-2
170 Anthony Taverna 0-2
182 Drew Johnson 3-0
195 Simon Bertolino 0-3
285 Brayden Pridemore 0-2