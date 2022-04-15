The Salida track team traveled to Alamosa Thursday for the 2022 High Altitude Challenge.
Coach Randy Kapushion said that not all of the team made the trip, with some of the distance runners remaining in Salida.
“Overall it was a very good meet, with the kids competing well, despite the cold weather,” Kapushion said.
The boys team finished ninth overall, while the girls took 14th.
Durango High School placed first for both boys and girls teams, while host Alamosa took second for both teams. Centauri placed third for the boys and Gunnison took third for the girls team.
Senior Seda Condell placed third in the triple jump with a mark of 30 feet, and set a new school record in pole vault, by clearing 5 foot 7 inches.
Senior Macy Mazzeo took seventh in the girls’ high jump, clearing 4 foot 4 inches. She also placed fifth in the girls’ 400 meter, with a time of 1 minute, 5.7 seconds, a season best for Mazzeo.
Freshman “Delia Dimino continues to improve every week in the disc and shot,” Kapushion said.
Dimino finished 26th in the girls shotput, with a distance of 21 feet 3 inches.
From the boy’s team, Junior Logan Merriam took 22nd in the 1,600 meter, with a time of 6:08.6.
“I was impressed by the effort Logan had today,” Kapushion said.
Freshman Wyatt Farney set a personal best in the 400 meter, finishing fourth with a time of 0:53.55.
The team will head to their next meet April 22 at The Classical Academy High School.