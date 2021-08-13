Marco Hahn starts work as new SHS activities manager

by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
While classroom learning is an important part of high school, so are extracurricular activities like sports and clubs, and Marco Hahn, new Salida High School activities manager, hopes to help students in that area of their high school experience.
“I’ve been involved in education as a coach and teacher for about 20 years,” Hahn said. “I want every student to be a part of the campus and want to help any student to be involved.”
Hahn, whose wife is originally from Buena Vista, said they have always wanted to be closer to family, and when his son was born nine years ago they moved from Texas to Colorado Springs but wanted to be closer to Buena Vista.
“The Lord blessed us with the opportunity to move up here, which we love,” Hahn said.
Besides helping with the school’s clubs, Hahn will be working with athletic teams, setting up schedules and filling the shoes of Jim Coscarella, who retired at the end of the 2020-2021 school year from his position as athletic director.
Hahn said he has been talking to incoming students during registration about new clubs.
“I’m open to anything, if it’s feasible,” Hahn said. “Anything we can do to get everyone involved in the community.”
Some of the suggestions Hahn heard were a cross-stitching club and a rodeo club, which excited Hahn, who is involved in western sports and recently competed at the Chaffee County Fair & Rodeo.
When asked about new sports, Hahn said if there was a interest in something, the school could definitely look into it.
Hahn said he would like to ask for help from the community on recruiting sports officials.
He said they have already had to reschedule some sporting events, including changing Salida football’s season opener at Buena Vista from Friday, Aug. 27, to Thursday, Aug. 26, because no football officials were available for Friday.
Anyone interested in getting involved and making a little extra cash can call Hahn at his office at 719-530-5404.