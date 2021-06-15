The Salida High School boys’ baseball team swept their two-game league cross-over tournament Thursday, beating St. Mary’s 8-7 and Florence 9-4.
“It went right down to the wire,” coach Lee Lewis said about the St. Mary’s game.
The St. Mary’s Pirates started off swinging, driving in three at the top of the first, but the Spartan responded with a pair of their own. Another run for Salida at the bottom of the second opened the third inning with a 3-3 tie. The Pirates scored another two and the Spartans one in the third inning, giving St. Mary’s the lead at 5-4. The fourth and fifth innings were scoreless, but after another St. Mary’s run at the top of the sixth, Salida got hot and knocked in three more to take the lead 7-6.
St. Mary’s hit a home run to tie the game up. Lewis put in sophomore Brandon Pursell to pinch hit, and the Pirates walked him. Freshman Daniel Edgington went to first base to pinch run for Pursell. Freshman Ben Clayton was up next and hit a triple, but Edgington, the winning run, was thrown out at home.
With Clayton at third, freshman Aston Walker dropped a dinger into the outfield, driving Clayton home for the win.
Sophomore Nate Yeakley pitched the first five innings and got a hit three times for three at-bats with three runs-batted-in (RBIs). Junior Cayden Mazza went 2 for 4 with his bat and finished the game on the mound, pitching the sixth and seventh innings for the Spartans. Clayton was 2 for 4 at the plate.
The Spartans started the game against the Florence Huskies with hot bats, driving in three at the top of the first, playing as the visitors. The Huskies replied with one. At the bottom of the second, Salida held onto the lead at 4-3, then got hot again, scoring four in the top of the fourth. Florence dinged in one more, with Salida up 8-4 at the bottom of the fourth. Salida knocked in one more at the top of the fifth. Neither teamed scored in the sixth. Lewis said the Spartans got hot again at the top of the seventh, but the game was called due to darkness before the inning was finished, so Salida won based on the first six innings, 9-4.
Senior Jonah Ellis held the mound for the entire game for the Spartans, while going 4 for 5 with four RBIs, while Nate Yeakley went 3 for 3, making him perfect with six hits in six at-bats for the day, plus two RBIs.
Salida finished the season 7-7 overall and 4-5 in the 3A/2A Tri-Peaks League, in sixth place.
Lewis said that going into Thursday, the team’s Relative Power Index, or RPI, which is a system to rank teams, was about 26th or 27th in state, but after their two wins was bumped up to 22nd. The top 24 teams get into the playoffs.