Sports seasons get pushed back

The start of the winter high school sports season B has been delayed.
The decision was made following a conversation between the Colorado High School Activities Association and the Colorado Department of Public Health on Sunday.
The change also affects seasons C and D, which were also pushed back.
“Even though I’m disappointed with the delay, I still have hope there will be some activities in 2021,” said Jim Coscarella, Salida’s athletic director.
In a letter sent to CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment indicated that Season B would not be permitted to begin on Jan. 4, as had been scheduled. Public health further said that no variances will be given to CHSAA sports at this time.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has reached an all time high in terms of disease transmission both in Colorado and around the nation,” said Jill Hunsaker Rye, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, in the letter. “The Colorado School of Public Health estimates that one in 40 Coloradans are currently infectious. Hospital admissions are steadily increasing, and the past six weeks have produced a significant increase in the number of deaths statewide. With the Thanksgiving holiday just behind us and the impending December holiday festivities, we are very concerned that the rate of transmission will continue to increase.
“At this time, we do not have enough information about what disease incidence and hospitalization capacity will look like in January, and therefore are unable to make a determination regarding indoor high school athletics in Season B. Season B high school sports would operate based on the restrictions in the level of the dial in the county in which the school resides. For counties in Level Red, this means no indoor group sports are authorized.”
“In addition, our top goal for the new year is to support a return to in-person learning. Season B sports are conducted mainly indoors during the colder months, which reduces the ability to assure social distancing. This in turn may further promote disease transmission at a time when we need to ensure that students and teachers are protected and that in-person learning is the highest priority.”
Season B, which includes boys and girls basketball, wrestling, spirit, girls’ swimming and diving and hockey, can now begin practicing Jan. 25 with competitions taking place Feb. 1 - March 30.
Most of the remaining seasons were also shortened to seven weeks.
“I don’t care what they do as long as we get to play,” said Donnie Kaess, Salida’s boy’s basketball coach, at a meeting Monday at the school.
Coscarella said he’d try not to cancel any games previously scheduled.
Season C, with volleyball, boys’ soccer and football, will now begin March 15 with games March 22 - May 8.
Football, and girls’ golf, will have slightly longer seasons due to equality reasons since those sports both competed in the fall. The spring football season will begin March 4 with games March 15 - May 15.
Golf will take place April 26 - June 12. The rest of the season D sports, including baseball, girls’ soccer and track and field, will begin May 3 and compete from May 10 - June 26.
With the county now at level orange, the school’s gyms and weight rooms are currently closed, but Coscarella said he’ll continue to ask for approval every week until he gets it.
He also said he’d like to keep things as normal as possible and have fans, but if the only way to compete was without spectators, then that’s what Salida would do.
“I appreciate the kids, coaches and the community for their support and patience of adapting to constant change,” Coscarella said. “It’s definitely not easy, but we’ll continue to work and advocate for these kids and see what happens.”