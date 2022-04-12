The Salida High School girls’ tennis team captured numerous top five finishes during the weekend at the Hornet Invitational tournament in Pueblo, which featured 131 players from more than 10 schools.
In singles play, senior Madison Anderson took second place for Salida in the No. 1 singles bracket. She won her first three matches, which earned her the right to play for first place. In the first-place match, Anderson lost 2-6, 1-6 to a player from Liberty. “She’s such a smart and athletic player,” said coach Josh Bechtel. “To get second is quite an accomplishment.”
In the No. 2 singles bracket, junior Daisha Thompson faced what Bechtel said was a “pretty tough draw.” Despite that, she won her first two matches on Friday. In her penultimate match Saturday, she won a 10-point tiebreaker to move on to the final. The tournament used a 10-point tiebreaker instead of a traditional third set. Bechtel said the match lasting as long as it did caused her to expend a lot of energy.
In the finals, Thompson lost 3-6, 3-6 and finished in second place. “She played incredibly smart,” Bechtel said. “She played really well all weekend; I’m very proud of how she played.”
Salida’s last singles player at the tournament was senior Brooke Bright. She went 1-1 on Friday before bouncing back to win both of her matches Saturday and finish in fifth place.
Seniors Lydia Tonnesen and Vivian Volkmann competed in the No. 1 doubles bracket for the Lady Spartans. They went 2-0 Friday before losing their semifinal match Saturday. They rebounded in finals to finish third.
Senior Maya Hughes and junior Skyler Margos were Salida’s No. 2 doubles team at the tournament. They went undefeated Friday only to lose in semifinals Saturday. In the third-place match, they narrowly won 7-5, 7-6 (10). Bechtel noted that they had never played tennis prior to picking up the sport this season, saying, “It’s been so fun to watch them this year.”
Freshman Caroline Wooddell and junior Lane Baker won their first three matches in the No. 3 doubles bracket in Pueblo. In finals, they lost 4-6, 2-6 to finish second overall. Bechtel said it was their first varsity tournament experience ever.
Salida’s No. 4 team was composed of junior Elle Kriebel and sophomore Grace McFarland. After starting the tournament 2-1, they were placed in the fifth-place match-up and narrowly won 2-6, 6-2, (6). Bechtel said, “That was a really exciting way to end the tournament.”
No official team scores were tallied at the event, but Bechtel said the team would have placed in the top two with Pueblo Centennial after all seven Lady Spartan entries finished fifth or better in their respective category. “They played well,” said Bechtel. “We’re improving rapidly.”