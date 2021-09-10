It all came down to the final seconds for the Salida High School boys’ soccer team, who fell in a 1-0 loss to Gunnison Tuesday in Gunnison.
“They scored on a corner kick in the last seconds of the game,” coach Ben Oswald said. “The goal went in and the ref blew his whistle. It happened that fast. It was that one mistake, not charging and covering the corner kick, that cost us the game.”
Oswald said that overall the defense played very well. In fact, he said, the entire team played so well he couldn’t pick one specific player or group to name his “Man of the Match.”
“Our captains, (seniors) Quinn Phillips, Arlo Follet and Kaiden Veatch, really stepped up today. (Senior) Evan Wright worked very hard today. (Senior) Riggs Gorby, just returning from a concussion injury, did a yeoman’s work today as well.”
Oswald said one of the weak points has been depth of their team, but an exchange student from Spain has recently joined, and another exchange student from France will be joining before the end of the month.
Because of their low numbers, varsity players will often have to “play down” to fill out the junior varsity roster. Junior varsity games are usually played after the varsity games, but on Tuesday JV played first, which meant some of the varsity players had to play two games back to back, which Oswald said was very physically demanding.
Another area the team needs to work on is offensive strategy.
“Attack is what has been lacking,” Oswald said. “We’ve spent a lot of the time on defense, but now is the time to start working on our offense.”
The team’s scheduled game against Delta on Tuesday has been rescheduled to Sept. 25, so after Saturday’s game against Fountain Valley on the road, Oswald said they have a whole week to practice.
“Once you get into the season, it can be hard to really implement new things, since you only have a few days of practice between games,” Oswald said. “Having a whole week between games to work on some new things will be huge for us.”
The Spartans are now 0-4 this season and 0-0 in the Tri-Peaks League.