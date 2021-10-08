The Salida High School boys’ soccer match scheduled for Tuesday was postponed after their opponents, James Irwin Charter School, had to quarantine due to COVID-19, Marko Hahn, Salida High School athletics director and activities manager, reported.
The game has been rescheduled for Oct. 23, with time to be determined.
The girls’ volleyball team was scheduled to travel to James Irwin today, but those matches have been rescheduled for Oct. 15, with the C team starting at 4 p.m., junior varsity at 5 p.m. and varsity at 6 p.m.