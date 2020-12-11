GARNA offers products from the Sixth Annual Photo Product Fundraiser including note card sets, 2021 calendar and canvas and metal prints.
In 2020 25 photographers submitted 65 photos and submissions were judged by a panel of professional photographers who determined a winner out of six categories.
Categories included flora and fauna, development and nature, water, landscape and winter, holiday.
People’s choice winners were selected from the top three to four photos in each category.
Any photo can be used for large card orders of 25 or 100. Orders of 100 cards or more may customize the inside of the card with a business or individual message and with return address on the envelopes.
Log on to www.garna.org to order or view products. Contact GARNA at info@garna.org or at 719-539-5106.