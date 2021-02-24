Defense propels Lady Spartans over Woodland Park Panthers

The Salida girls’ basketball team’s defense helped it take down the visiting Woodland Park Lady Panthers on Tuesday, 38-30.
Pressing Woodland Park for the majority of the contest, Salida forced 22 turnovers in the game.
Sarah Chick, meanwhile, led the team’s offense by scoring a season-high 14 points. Chick also blocked three shots in the game.
Salida was without a trio of starters for the contest, including Rachel Pelino, Raley Patch and Emma Wilkins.
“With three out of five starters out of the lineup, other kids stepped up,” said head coach Lee Lewis.
Salida improved to 4-5 overall and 3-5 in the 3A Tri-Peaks League with the win while Woodland slipped to 2-5, 1-3.
The Salida’s boys basketball team also took on Woodland Park Tuesday. The Spartans won that contest 80-65.