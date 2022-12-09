The ranger checked the permit stuck to the windshield then walked over to where we sat, imbibing and eating hors d’oeuvres.
“Looks like you boys are my only customers tonight,” he remarked.
“We like it that way,” Caveman replied. The sole other occupants of the 50-site campground, a handful of wild turkeys, busied themselves foraging in the last of the daylight.
We chatted with the ranger a few more minutes about fishing, vacations and banana belt climes, then he bid us good evening and drove away.
I sandwiched another smoked oyster between a couple of crackers then sank deeper into my camp chair. Below the bluff on which we sat the river circled slowly in a large eddy before accelerating from sight into a steep-sided canyon, sunlight brushing only the very tops of the walls. Several large fish finned at the edge of a weed bed midriver, yet there was no desire to redon waders, drying on a rope strung between two trees.
Once out of my waders and my butt in the camp chair, little beside a trip to the beer cooler or the lure of my sleeping bag was going to tempt me from its embrace, a condition becoming more entrenched with advancing years. Having just spent the day boulder-hopping the shoreline of the canyon below us, even getting to the beer cooler required an effort accompanied by much grunting and groaning, what my kids call “dad noises.”
Somewhere over the years, the sure-footed confidence and agility of youth has gradually been supplanted by circumspection and the employment of a wading staff when navigating the river and its banks. Pockets of water once regarded as reachable are now left to the imagination, to be added to life’s list of tantalizing “what-ifs.”
Climbing in and out of rafts requires prior planning and sometimes a steadying hand or shoulder to lean on. Ibuprofen has become as essential to the evening ritual as bacon and breakfast sausage are to that of morning.
Thin sleeping pads have been replaced by those requiring battery-powered blowers to inflate. There is no such thing anymore as springing sprightly from one’s sleeping bag in the morning. Several minutes of psyching, contortion and stretching are required before writhing from the bag’s embrace, a human imitation of a caddis larva emerging from its case.
Despite the restrictions and constrictions wrought by advancing age, the fundamental attractions of “roughing it” remain constant, more than compensating for the temporary inconvenience of aches and pains: sleeping under the canopy of the cosmos, fresh air on one’s skin and filling one’s lungs, the distant cry of a coyote in the night, watching morning seep color into the day, sunlight slowly making its way down canyon walls to cast first light upon the river, leisurely mornings spent in anticipation and preparation while the day warms … Such times are now layered with extra significance, as mortality shifts from youthful abstract to the daily recognition of sand slipping inexorably through the hourglass.
Night fell almost without notice while we ate a simple dinner. The turkeys settled into their roost among the cottonwoods lining the bluff. With camp buttoned down, little remained to do except to perform our human equivalent. Monkey suit, socks, air mattress topped off, two sleeping bags, one arranged inside the other, and I crawled into my nest, images of the day recently passed on a river cycling through my mind like a slide show on repeat.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.