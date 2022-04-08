Lady Spartan tennis smashes Danes

The Salida High School Lady Spartans tennis team smashed their opponents, the Fountain Valley Lady Danes, 7-0 Wednesday at home.
The win puts Salida up 2-1 this season and 1-0 in the 3A Region 7 League. Fountain Valley is 1-2 so far this season.
“It was a great day for Salida tennis,” coach Josh Bechtel said. “Everybody played really well. We had a really good week of practice after our loss to Vanguard. It makes it easier for the new players to practice after our first real match, now that they know what it is like, what the strategy and pacing of a match is like.”
Senior Maddie Anderson, the No. 1 singles player, won 6-2, 6-0.
“That might have been Maddie’s best match ever, so far,” Bechtel said. “She had a perfect strategy, her shots were well timed, she dictated the points. She played very smart and was playing up to her full potential.”
Junior Daisha Thompson, Salida’s No. 2 singles player, swept her opponent 6-0, 6-0.
“Daisha was on a tear,” Bechtel said. “She played very smart, but she played lights out. She was up against a solid opponent, but she controlled the game.”
At No. 3 singles, senior Brooke Bright won 6-2, 6-3.
“This was a super-long match, and they just kept battling, but Brooke had some very strategic play,” Bechtel said. “She has really started to become confident as a singles player.”
Seniors Vivian Volkmann and Lydia Tonnesen, the No. 1 doubles team, fought a tough pair of opponents but emerged victorious, 6-1, 7-5.
“They started strong, but then saw what can happen if you start to get complacent in the second set,” Bechtel said. “But they battled back and played with real grit.”
Senior Maya Hughes and junior Skyler Margos, at No. 2 doubles, won 6-4, 6-2.
“They are still new to the sport,” Bechtel said. “But once they got their game on, they were flying around the court. I think the sky is the limit on the future of these girls.”
The No. 3 doubles team, junior Lane Baker and freshman Caroline Wooddell, won 6-1, 6-2.
“They played their best match by far today,” Bechtel said. “They really dominated at the net, which is what you want in doubles play.”
Juniors Elle Kriebel and Grace McFarland won their No. 4 doubles match 6-3, 6-3.
“They started out with a good first set, then got into a tough second set, but they played strong and strategically and figured out how to get the win,” Bechtel said.
The Lady Spartans will play in the Hornet Invitational today and Saturday at Pueblo City Park.
“I think we will have a good tournament this weekend,” Bechtel said. “It will be a great experience for the new players to see what a long tournament is like, and for the experienced players I think it will build a lot of confidence.”