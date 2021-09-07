The Salida High School girls’ volleyball team split their games Saturday, winning two and losing two at the Gunnison volleyball tournament.
In their first game they beat host Gunnison in three sets, 13-25, 25-20 and 15-12.
“It was a slow start and it was our first game at 8 a.m.,” coach Haley Huffman said. “We played well and were able to finish the game strong.”
In the second game the Lady Spartans played Dolores, losing 25-17 and 25-19.
Huffman said their defense was playing a little slow and struggled against one of the top hitters, but Salida put up 12 kills and four aces.
Game 3 saw the Lady Spartans facing, and dominating, the Norwood Lady Mavericks, 25-11 and 25-11.
“We were able to really connect this game and have fun,” Huffman said.
The team had 16 aces, with nine from freshman Trinity Bertolino. They also had 22 kills, with seven from senior Macy Mazzeo.
The Lady Spartans faltered in their fourth game, facing off against Olathe and losing 25-23 and 25-8.
“This was not our best game,” Huffman said. “We struggled to stay in system and made silly mistakes that cost us the game.
“Overall it was a good tournament. We learned a lot and I was able to play everyone, even my bench players at some point, which was fun. We learned some valuable lessons, and we are ready for Lake County on Tuesday.”
Salida will head to Leadville Tuesday to face the Lady Panthers of Lake County High School. The C team is scheduled to start at 4 p.m., junior varsity at 5 p.m. and varsity at 6 p.m.