Twenty-six skiers and snowboarders from ages 6 to 17 competed Sunday at Monarch Mountain’s annual Tilt Jr. Competition.
The event was judged with each competitor taking two runs.
In the ages 13-17 snowboarding group, Noah Dorman took first, Bryce Rodrique placed second and Norah Lee was third. On the skiing side, Ethan McFarland finished first, Jayden Hurst was second and Quin Post took third.
For the 8-12 age range, Zoe Lee won in snowboarding with Ezykiel Archuleta in second and Kian Ward in third. For the skiers, Dean Baker was first, Holden Thompson second and Henry Hayes third.
Winners of the 7 and younger category were Roland Hays for skiing and Cabot Helmer for snowboarding.