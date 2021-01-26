Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced the ten recipients of the annul Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants Tuesday.
The grants are offered by CPW to support wildlife rehabilitation efforts across the state.
“These ten grants reach across the state,” CPW Director Dan Prenzlow said. “They include investments to expand rehabilitation facilities for the long-term and funding to help keep existing facilities open to meet public demand.”
“We had more than $48,000 in funding requests but only $16,200 in funding available,” said Jim Guthrie, Program Coordinator for the Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants Program. The work supported through this year’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants includes:
• Flight cages and equipment to overwinter bats at the Colorado BatCREW facility in Conifer.
• Continued construction of a new rehabilitation facility at the SonFlower Ranch in Brighton.
• Food and medical supplies at the Rocky Mountain WildHeart center in Colorado Springs.
• Veterinary and medical expenses at the Rocky Mountain Raptor center in Fort Collins.
The grant program was created through House Bill 17-1250. Funding for the grant program comes primarily from the nongame tax check-off program, along with fines from nongame wildlife-based offenses and interest income.
For the first $250,000 raised annually, 10 percent is allocated to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Grant Program, which aims to provide funding specifically for wildlife rehabilitation centers.
For many rehabbers, this kind of funding fills a critical gap.
“On behalf of my fellow committee members and Colorado Parks and Wildlife professionals,” Gale said, “I want to extend our appreciation to Colorado taxpayers for their generous donations and continued investment in this highly successful grant program.”
Applications for Wildlife Rehabilitation Grant Awards are due each year in early November. For more information on the grant program and application materials, please visit the Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants page.
2020 Wildlife Rehabilitation Grant Awards
Rocky Mountain WildHeart – Colorado Springs
Food, supplies, medical supplies
Grant Award: $2,000
Lynette Carson – Beulah
Raccoon enclosure
Grant Award: $3,000
Colorado BatCREW - Conifer
Flight cages and equipment to overwinter bats
Grant Award: $2,000
Emily Davenport - Sedalia
Lead testing equipment
Grant Award: $2,000
North Park Wildlife Rehabilitation
Food, medical supplies, veterinary services, travel, caging materials
Grant Award: $1,200
Wild Bird Rescue – Englewood
Facility operations – rent, food, medical supplies
Grant Award: $2,000
Shellee Lawson – Bailey
Food and supplies
Grant Award: $1,000
Rocky Mountain Raptor Program – Fort Collins
Veterinary and medical supply expenses
Grant Award: $1,000
SonFlower Ranch Wildlife Rehabilitation – Brighton
Concrete floors for caging and new building
Grant Award: $1,000
Bill Main – Colorado Springs
Food, medical supplies, veterinary services
Grant Award: $1,000
Total grant awards: $16,200