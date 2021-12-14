The Salida High School girls’ swim team outperformed eight other schools to take first place over the weekend at the Gunnison invitational meet.
The Lady Spartans scored 253 points, more than enough to beat Grand Valley, who came in second with 176 points.
The quartet of freshman Shae Merchant, junior Ember Hill, junior Emma Diesslin and freshman Cedar Lengerich won the 4x50-meter medley relay. A second Salida team finish fourth in the 4x50 medley relay.
Salida also took second place in the 4x50 and 4x100 freestyle relays. All the relay team performances qualified for 3A state.
On top of their strong performance as a team, the Lady Spartans brought home numerous individual accolades.
The Lady Spartans swept the top four places in the 200 freestyle. Senior Lindsey Baroni won with freshman Kasey Glaser, senior Rebecca Russell and junior Ellie King finishing shortly behind her. Baroni’s time of 2 minutes, 24.61 seconds was a 0:07.39 improvement over her previous time.
Diesslin won the 50 freestyle with a time of 0:26.69 seconds and took second in the 100 backstroke; both performances qualified her for state.
Merchant was second in the 50 free and qualified for state in that event with a time of 0:27.00.
Lengerich was second and Glaser was third in the 500 freestyle. Hill qualified for state in the 100 breaststroke and 200 medley after placing third in both events.
Senior Jaesa Carlson finished third in the 100 butterfly.
After the meet, coach Wendy Gorie said, “Our girls swam with so much heart today. Every girl from top level varsity girls to our more novice girls really came to compete. This was the biggest meet many girls have ever been to, and they were tough and swam incredibly fast times.
“We had more personal best times than we could count, and we’re only several weeks into our season. Our freshman girls in particular swam beautifully today. I couldn’t be more proud of our entire team.”