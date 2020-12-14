Great Outdoors Colorado announced Friday the award of two grants, one to Salida and one to Poncha Springs, in the amount of $20,900 each, $41,800 total, for the Methodist Front Restoration Project.
These grants are part of Great Outdoors Colorado’s Conservation Service Corps grants, in partnership with the Colorado Youth Corps Association, to help hire conservation service corps.
“The investments by Great Outdoor Colorado arrive at a critical time for our Colorado public lands and our young people,” Scott Segerstrom, executive director of Colorado Youth Corps Association, said. “These projects create jobs across the state while ensuring our iconic public lands are well-maintained and accessible to improve the physical and emotional well-being of Coloradans.”
Through this funding, a chainsaw crew from Southwest Conservation Corps will work for four weeks to help reduce fire risk along U.S. 50.
They will thin dense trees on 178 acres of steep terrain and clear brush on an additional 300 acres of flat land.
They will be working in areas already identified as high priority for wildfire mitigation.
Also involved in the project are Chaffee County, Colorado State Forest Service, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Envision Forest Health Council, Colorado Fire Camp and Central Colorado Conservancy.
Forest service personnel will be overseeing crew members and the project.
Beside this project, Great Outdoors Colorado has supplied funding to support the Salida Skate Park, the conservation of Rafter 26 Ranch, Methodist Mountain Trail, Centennial Park and the Salida River Trail.
Overall, they have invested more then $15.8 million in projects in the county and conserved more then 3,500 acres.