by Lijah Sampson
Mail Staff Writer
Salida High School boys’ soccer struggled against the Crested Butte Titans on the Titans’ turf Monday as they lost the battle 6-1.
Spartan coach Aaron Dobson said the Titans had 10 seniors and were very technical in the midfield. “They outclassed us physically,” he said.
Twenty minutes in, the Titans went up 2-0.
The Spartans responded with a good fight, kicking the ball deep.
A throw-in from junior Abel Greger to junior Sean Tseng set up a Spartan goal just before halftime, making it 2-1.
The Spartans made some halftime adjustments but ultimately ran out of steam, struggling to keep their shape, Dobson said.
Four or five Spartans were battling illnesses, which wore on the team during the course of the game.
The Titans scored a goal about 15 minutes into the second half, after which the Spartans were unable to recover.
In the last 20 minutes the Spartans’ energy and vigor were fading fast, Dobson said, resulting in three more weak goals scored by the Titans.
“Once they were able to pin us in a bit we really struggled to find our outside players,” Dobson said.
The Spartans will take the time to see what can be taken away from this loss, he said.
“I’m proud of our guys for battling, but we have to be better with our team’s defensive shape, particularly in the midfield.” The Spartans also need to work on setting up their attacks, he added.
Dobson named sophomore goalie Clay Dziura the man of the match. He made three great saves, keeping the Spartans in the game early on.
“I think we’ll have the opportunity to redeem ourselves when we face Alamosa,” Dobson said.
The junior varsity’s team lost 3-0. They defended well, and had a couple attacks but couldn’t finish them, Dobson said. Freshman Eben Mayton was the star player.