Bureau of Land Managment seeks comments on a proposal to reroute a severely damaged section of the single-track, motorized use Rainbow Trail near Coaldale.
The trail was damaged in flooding that occurred after the 2016 Hayden Pass Fire.
Proposed changes to the Rainbow Trail would reopen one of the access points, route about 3.5 miles of the trail through BLM land and build a trailer-friendly turnaround with space for parking.
The draft environmental assessment analyzes the effect of the proposed action on the community as well as on wildlife in the area.
Comments on the environmental assessment may be submitted on the BLM’s ePlanning website at https://go.usa.gov/xGVwS and will be most helpful if submitted by Oct. 25.