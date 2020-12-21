Trails close for wildlife

Several seasonal trail closures are now in effect for the winter months in the Salida Mountain Trails system.
The closures are enacted to protect wildlife and are part of the agreement between SMT and land management agencies, like the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.
In the Methodist Mountain system, four trails closed Dec. 1 and will remain closed through April 15.
The closed trails include Sol Train East and West, Sun Up, Gutz and Pot-O-Gold. Pot-O-Gold is a new 3.2 mile bi-directional trail that starts at the west end of Double Rainbow and extends up to Rainbow that will officially open in the spring.
In the Arkansas Hills, meanwhile, the Beasway trail closed Dec. 15 and will remain closed through March 15. Beasway is part of the Cottonwood system and begins at CR 175.
There are also signs and locked gates at each of the closed trails.
“Please respect these closures, as continued access to these trails depend upon how well these closures designed to protect wildlife are followed,” SMT said in a press release.
“Salida Mountain Trails partners with the Royal Gorge BLM Field Office, Salida Ranger District U.S. Forest Service and Colorado Parks and Wildlife to approve and build trails close to Salida on Public Lands, and we need everyone’s complete cooperation.”