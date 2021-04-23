“As long as everything kind of stays status-quo,” Collegiate Peaks Stampede Rodeo committee president Jan Johnson said, the plans are on to host the 100th rodeo in Buena Vista June 12-13.
“We are planning to have our 100th rodeo,” Johnson said. “We’re hoping to have some other events the week before the rodeo happens, but as of right now, we don’t have anything definitely set up, but we do want to celebrate that this is the 100th year,” Johnson said.
Last year was supposed to be the centennial rodeo, but the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s hard to say what the coronavirus situation in Buena Vista will look like in June, but Johnson said, “We’re moving forward, but we’ll definitely abide by whatever (Chaffee County Public Health) tells us that we have to do.”
More details about the celebration will become available as the date gets closer. Johnson said, “We’d like to have some barbecues throughout the week. I know there will be some concerts in the park and they’ll be Western theme.”
“We’d really like the community to get behind us and have businesses dress Western, at least toward the end of the week,” Johnson said.
The first rodeo in Buena Vista was held as part of Head Lettuce Days, a celebration of what was then Buena Vista’s cash crop, in 1922.
The rodeo grounds where the event is now held were built by the Works Progress Administration in 1939.