by Joseph Bahr
Mail Staff Writer
Alamosa’s Lady Mean Moose trampled the Salida High School girls’ basketball team en route to a 51-30 victory Tuesday in Alamosa.
It was the Lady Spartans’ fifth straight loss; their record is now 1-5.
“I felt good about it,” said coach Keith Wyatt. “We knew it was going to be tough; they’re a good team.” Alamosa is 4-4 this season.
Wyatt said the Lady Spartans are “trying to be the best version of ourselves. Each game we’re just trying to learn and get better.”
He said the offense showed signs of improvement despite the loss. “They pressed us the whole game,” he said. “We got a lot of buckets out of it.”
Wyatt said the team did well to stay engaged during the game. He said “a lot of communication” has been key to keeping the team focused despite the rough start to the season.
“(Junior) Sarah Chick played really well,” Wyatt said. “She was active on the rebounds and got some easy lay-ups.” Chick was the leading scorer for Salida.
Junior guard Laurin Collins had a strong performance. “She had some good drives and good passes,” Wyatt said.