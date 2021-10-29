The Salida High School Lady Spartans’ volleyball team played their last regular-season home game in a gym filled with excitement Tuesday, when they beat the Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy Lady Stallions in three sets, 25-15, 25-17, 25-20.
Salida is now 6-12 overall and 3-7 in the 3A Tri-Peaks League, with one match left.
Banning Lewis is 6-13 overall and 3-10 in league.
“I thought this was one of the best games we have had this season,” coach Haley Huffman said. “Our positioning, our awareness, our strength at the net – everything was awesome tonight.”
The first set was a back-and-forth contest, with the teams tying at 10-10 and 15-15 before Salida took control and scored 10 unanswered points for the 25-15 win.
The Lady Spartans dominated the second set, taking the lead from the beginning and never giving the Lady Stallions a chance to catch up, to win 25-17.
Salida took the lead in the third set, but Banning Lewis battled back to tie it up 10-10. The Lady Spartans knocked out 5 unanswered points to go up 15-10 and never looked back, winning 25-20.
One of the highlights of the third set, Huffman said, was getting senior Hazel Rittman into the game. Rittman started playing last year and usually plays on the junior varsity team.
“I’m so happy I was able to put Hazel in,” Huffman said. “She had worked really hard, and I’m so proud she stuck with it.”
The Lady Spartans put up 11 aces, with senior Caitlyn Smith putting up three. They had 18 kills, led by senior Macy Mazzeo with six.
Salida had four blocks at the net and 13 digs, led by Smith with four.
“We’ve been working on the three Cs: control, commitment and confidence,” Huffman said. “It was exciting to end our season with such a high note. The seniors played so well tonight. They were freshmen when I started, so I’m super proud of them.”