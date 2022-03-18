Basketball celebrates end-of-season banquet

The Salida boys’ basketball team celebrated their end-of-season banquet Wednesday at the Fun Street Family Arcade.
The team finished 18-6, one of their best seasons in years, and ended up ranked 12th in the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A division.
“We felt like we fell a little short this year,” coach Adam Christensen said. “I’m really excited about this team’s future and the program.”
Juniors Tristan Jackson and Nate Yeakley were both named to the all-league team, while junior Chase Diesslin was named all-league honorable mention.
“Where the program has come in the 10 years I’ve coached has been great,” Christensen said. “They finished in 13th place in the league back then, and this year, finishing ranked 12th in the state. It’s been a great improvement in the past decade.
“Each level of our program was great this year. The C team finished 13-0 and the junior varsity team finished 14-3. Each class, freshman to seniors, is really strong. We expect to be a top 10 team in the state next year.”