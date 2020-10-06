Winning streak upset by Martellaro, Gardunio, Repola and Chelf teams

Zach Tidechild was hoping to win his third Aspen Leaf Two Person Fall Classic golf tournament in a row during the weekend. A rough start on Buena Vista’s Collegiate Peaks Golf Course, however, had him and his partner Eric Johnson digging out of a hole in the first flight.
“Buena Vista was rough,” Tidechild said.
On Saturday, the golfers used a scramble format before switching to best ball on Sunday.
The duo was in last place after Saturday’s round in Buena Vista. On Sunday they rebounded to shoot the best score of the day at the Salida Golf Club, a 61, but weren’t quite able to catch the top two teams.
“We just hammed and egged it, played our game and we shot the lowest score for the day,” Tidechild said. “I wanted that hat trick, but we finished one out.”
Tidechild and Johnson finished third with a 127 net score.
Marc Martellaro and Phil Gardunio shot a 126 over the two days to tie Bob Repola and Dave Chelf for first in the tournament.
Josh Bechtel and Russ Johnson finished fourth with a 128.
Three times tied for fifth in the first flight at 129, including Nick Lusero and Brian Sharrar, Cassidy Cordova and Marcus Scanga and Mason Dotter and Val Kneinast.
Tidechild has also won the last two spring two-person tournaments and will try and three-peat in the event next year now that his Aspen Leaf streak got snapped.
In the second flight, Manny Ochoa and Kevin Hoyt shot a 58 on both courses to take first. They said it was their first time playing in Buena Vista and said they “love both courses” in the tournament.
Their 116 net score was also the lowest in the tournament.
“This was the best I’ve played in my life,” Ochoa said. “My five birdies (Sunday) were the most I’ve ever made.”
“I think someone else was in his body,” Hoyt joked. “That wasn’t him.”
Hoyt also had a birdie Sunday on hole No. 8.
Donny and Kevin Rice finished second with a 127, tieing Abe Hachmann and Chris Mertes.
Five teams tied for fourth at 130, including Starr Westphal and Jared McDonald, Roger Ward and Mike Gary, Bobby Laughlin and Cody Sparrow, Art Gentile and Jeff Thulson and Mike Garner and Brian Laughlin.
Closest to the pin titles went to Eric Johnson and Jack Hadley.
While the first two flights were playing in Salida, the third, fourth and fifth flights were wrapping up in Buena Vista.
Seth Watson and his partner Kevin Kasper tied Kirby O’Conner and Mark Glasby for first in the third flight.
Bill Hocking and Jennifer Hocking won the fourth flight.
Kenny Martinez and Tawny Peyton, meanwhile, won the fifth flight. Scores from the third through fifth flights were unavailable at press time.
The tournament also marked the end of the competition season at the Salida Golf Club.
“It was a great season; great fun,” Tidechild said, adding that final round was also played in some great weather. “It was better than three years ago when we were playing in ski clothes,” he said.