If the Salida High School girls’ golf team keeps playing like they did Friday, when they won the Swink tournament in La Junta, the team should win league and qualify for state, assistant coach Russ Johnson said.
In their first tournament of the year, the team had a score of 265, 32 strokes ahead of second-place Manitou Springs.
Salida sophomore Kyndra Johnson took first with a 71. After shooting four over par on the first four holes, Kyndra played three under the next 14 holes, coach Johnson said.
Sophomore Kaelin Martellaro took fourth with a score of 91, a personal record.
Sophomore Emma Trollip carded 103 to place eighth, also a personal best. Junior Jessica Clinton came in 29th with a score of 124.
Eleven teams competed, mostly 3A with some 4A schools from the Tri-Peaks League and the Pueblo area.
Given that it was the team’s first tournament after a limited amount of good practice due to bad weather, Russ Johnson said the girls came out strong.
He said this tournament had good weather and a course in decent condition considering the time of year, “It’s looking to be a good season,” he said.