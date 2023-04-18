For her second year in a row, Salidan Julie Mach placed first for women in the annual Pole Pedal Paddle Race Sunday with a time of 3 hours, 47 minutes, 51 seconds. Erik Sanders of Morrison placed first for men at 3:16:31.

The race drew 99 participants. The racers were nearly evenly split between locals and out-of-towners, organizer Alli Gober said, compared to years past when it was almost exclusively locals.