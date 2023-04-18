For her second year in a row, Salidan Julie Mach placed first for women in the annual Pole Pedal Paddle Race Sunday with a time of 3 hours, 47 minutes, 51 seconds. Erik Sanders of Morrison placed first for men at 3:16:31.
The race drew 99 participants. The racers were nearly evenly split between locals and out-of-towners, organizer Alli Gober said, compared to years past when it was almost exclusively locals.
The race started from the Monarch Pass parking lot, where skiers hiked a ways until they could take off on what Gober estimated to be a 2,000-foot descent to end at Fooses Creek. “You just fly down,” she said.
On the skiing leg, racers go from winter to spring in an approximately 35-minute period, Gober said, after which “it feels like it is legitimately time to switch to the bike.”
From Fooses Creek, the racers took off their skis and got on bikes or passed the metaphorical baton to a waiting partner. The bikers ran a 17-mile backcountry route that ended at Big Bend, Gober explained.
The bike route was mostly descent, but with 17 or 18 gullies, there was about 2,000 feet of ascent mixed in, she said.
Upon biking, competitors hopped into kayaks at Independent Whitewater’s put-in and paddled 6 miles to High Side Bar & Grill in Salida, where, after clocking in, they could attend the after-party with live music.
It was super fun, with really great conditions, Mach said. “It was definitely a faster course overall than last year,” she said. “I feel less tired.” Mach said she is excited to compete in the race again next year.
Locals have been doing the Pole Pedal Paddle unofficially since the 1980s, Gober estimated, but the race became official in 2008 and was run until a four-year hiatus after 2014.
Gober became the race organizer in 2018 when it was revived, and she said the old organizers who helped her now participate in it.
Everyone had a really good time, even the volunteers, she said, of which there were about 50 including the search and rescue team. “So many people in town are just willing to give a part of their day. It’s heartwarming.” This race is all about community, she said.
Gober noted the contributions of all of the sponsors and agencies that helped with the event, as well as the private landowners who let racers use their property.
Prior to 2018, the biking portion was almost exclusively on pavement, but partnering with landowners allowed Gober to create what she considered a more interesting route.
In particular, High Side and Absolute Bikes helped to make the event possible, Gober added. Absolute Bikes offered to bring back all of the bikes abandoned by kayakers and owner Shawn Gillis volunteered to flag the bike course.
Prizes for the top three winners were mugs made by The Maverick Potter with the PPP logo, which people seemed to like, Gober said. Additionally more than 50 prizes donated from local companies were given away from a drawing for participants and volunteers.
“We lucked out this year,” Gober said. The snow conditions were close to perfect for skiing, but not so much as to hinder biking, with just enough melted to see the river at good levels. “I think this might be the best conditions the 3P has ever had,” she said. “Pray for snow next year.”