The Salida High School girls’ tennis team split a tri-match Tuesday, beating La Junta High School 7-0 and losing to host Pueblo County High School 3-4.
Senior Maddie Anderson, the Lady Spartans’ No. 1 singles player, won 6-0, 6-0 against La Junta and 6-1, 6-3 against Pueblo County.
“Maddie played lights out today,” coach Josh Betchel said. “We’ve been working on her volleys and overhands, focusing her topspin. I think today was the best ground-stroke game I’ve seen her play.”
At No. 2 singles, junior Daisha Thompson struggled a bit but beat both of her opponents, winning 5-7, 6-2 with a 10-5 tiebreaker win against La Junta and going 6-2, 4-6 and winning 10-5 in a tiebreaker against her Pueblo County opponent.
“Daisha was feeling a little under the weather today, but she found a way to win,” Bechtel said. “She fought back against La Junta and won her first match against Pueblo, but then kind of bonked on energy in the second before winning the tiebreaker.”
Senior Brooke Bright, the No. 3 singles player, beat her La Junta opponent 6-2, 6-0 but lost to her Pueblo County opponent 4-6, 4-6.
“Brooke played very solid against La Junta,” Bechtel said. “Against Pueblo County, it was a lot of back and forth. It was a tough loss, but I’m sure we will see her strong at the regional tournament next week.”
Seniors Vivian Volkmann and Lydia Tonnesen, the No. 1 doubles team, won their La Junta match 6-1, 6-2 but lost their Pueblo County match in a close one, 3-6, 6-4 with a 11-14 tiebreaker loss.
“They got off to a quick start, which we’ve been working on, and finished well against La Junta,” Bechtel said.
“Pueblo County was a close one. They battled to the tiebreaker, right up to match point. Vivian hit a cross-court shot that was out by less than half an inch. Make that, and it changes the match and the team score for the win. That’s how close it can be sometimes in tennis.”
The No. 2 doubles team, senior Maya Hughes and junior Skyler Margos, won their La Junta match 6-2, 6-0 and beat their Pueblo County opponents in a tough match 3-6, 6-4 then won the tiebreaker 10-5.
“They handled business really well against La Junta,” Bechtel said. “They started slow against Pueblo County but then started playing aggressive and pulled out the win. They really stepped up today.”
Junior Lane Baker and freshman Caroline Wooddell, at No. 3 doubles, won against La Junta 6-2, 6-0, but lost to Pueblo County 0-6, 6-7 with a 5-7 tiebreaker.
“They played great against La Junta,” Bechtel said. “They started slow in their match against Pueblo County, fought back in the second set for a tiebreaker and almost pulled that one out.”
The No. 4 doubles team was senior Elle Kriebel with sophomore Grace McFarland filling in for senior Annie Hill. They won 6-1, 6-2 against La Junta before losing 4-6, 2-6 against Pueblo County.
“They played hard but just weren’t used to playing together,” Bechtel said.