The Salida High School boys’ baseball team ended their season Monday with an 8-3 playoff loss to Kent Denver, but coach Lee Lewis said they were proud to be the first Salida baseball team in four years to make the playoffs.
“I’m so proud to be part of this program,” Lewis said. “I’m so proud of these kids. They have worked so hard this season, always had great attitudes,”
Lewis said they started with a 1-0 lead, but by the bottom of the first they were down 3-1.
“We had the bases loaded twice today but just couldn’t get the timely hits,” Lewis said. “The kids kept fighting the whole game. They were never really out of it.”
The Spartans scored one more run in the second, but the Sun Devils got hot in the third and fourth to go up 8-2. Salida put up one more in the top of the fifth.
Sophomore Nate Yeakley pitched the first four innings for the Spartans and got three hits in his four tries at bat.
“Nate had a great game today,” Lewis said.
Junior Cayden Mazza finished the game on the mound for the Spartans, but gave up a two-run homer.
The Spartans committed four errors.
“The errors hurt us as well,” Lewis said. “We only had three errors combined in our last two games.”
Kent Denver, as winner of the first game, played host Lamar and lost 7-4 to the Savages, who move on to the final eight.
“It was tough to see the seniors go out today,” Lewis said. “But we have 16 players returning, and the program will continue. Salida baseball will grow.”