The Salida High School track and field team aims to “fill the bucket” with their accomplishments this season – in this case literally with the introduction of a bucket for listing their accomplishments.
The concept of the bucket is that the whole team contributes, but each accomplishment belongs to an individual, sophomore Shae Merchant explained. “We’re a strong and big family,” she said. Her personal goal is to qualify for state in the 4x400 relay.
“I think we’re going to be stronger this year,” Merchant said. “Even though we lost a lot of seniors, the freshmen filled it back up.”
The team this season is looking really good, senior Quinn Smith said, and the runners in her group have been training a lot over the winter. “I have high hopes for the 4x800 relay.”
The runners this year are focused on consistency, she said, pushing themselves to keep going. Last year both the girls’ team and the boys’ team went to state for the 4x800 relays, along with individual distance runners.
The benefit to having a big team is that there are a lot of people spread out over the different areas, she said. For those who put in the work over the winter, Smith thinks qualifying for state is definitely achievable.
The boys’ team is coming in with the right mindset, sophomore Zeke Wilcox said. Wilcox, who is in the distance group, said he would like to match what their group accomplished last year, despite the team having lost three big seniors who were key parts of their 4x800 team.
“I’d love to make it to state,” Wilcox said. Personally, he has goals of running the mile in less than 4 minutes, 30 seconds and 2 miles in less than 9:30.
This season, Wilcox said he has noticed a better bond among the sprinters, distance and throwing athletes. “I’m able to mesh with each person and I can relate to them,” he said.
“I think we’ve all kind of warmed up to each other,” sophomore Wyatt Farney, a sprinter and relay runner, said. This is a younger team with mostly freshmen and sophomores, and the freshmen are doing very well, most having come out of middle school track, he said. “We have way more confidence. They know what they’re coming up to.”
Farney said the relay team should be strong this year as they are all very fast and close with each other. Personally he has the goal of qualifying for state this year, which he came close to last season.
Also new to the team this season is pole vaulting, which was introduced at the end of last season. This season the team has mats to use.
Sophomore Liam Cleckner competed last year in long jump, triple jump and the 200-meter run, and this year he looks forward to competing in the pole vault. “When the pole throws you into the air it’s really weird to feel that. It’s just fun,” he said.
Cleckner said his personal goal is to pole vault over 10 feet without touching the bar. The best part of this team, he said, is that everyone likes to cheer each other on. He is most looking forward to the home meet Friday and Saturday.
The pole vaulting team currently trains both Salida and Buena Vista athletes. “Marko (Hahn), myself and Chris Thompson have worked really hard to get the pole vault back, and we are really excited to share,” coach Josh Oberleas said.