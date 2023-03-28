The Salida High School track and field team aims to “fill the bucket” with their accomplishments this season – in this case literally with the introduction of a bucket for listing their accomplishments.

The concept of the bucket is that the whole team contributes, but each accomplishment belongs to an individual, sophomore Shae Merchant explained. “We’re a strong and big family,” she said. Her personal goal is to qualify for state in the 4x400 relay. 