Hallmark Ranch Alpacas, 9518 Colo. 291 in Salida will host its fourth annual Open Ranch Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 21.
The public is invited to meet and learn about the alpacas in person.
Alpacas, cousins to llamas are raised for their fine fleece which is processed into yarn and roving and often used by fiber artists, knitters, spinners and felters, or turned into wearable goods.
Ranch owners Nelson and Peggy Reininger have been involved in the alpaca industry for more than ten years and currently raise 32 alpacas on their Salida ranch.
“We love sharing educational information about alpacas and give people an opportunity to meet these gentle, curious animals in an up-close but safe environment,” Peggy Reininger said.
Open Ranch Day will feature a spinning demonstration by a local fiber artist using alpaca fleece, an opportunity to sign up for a future crochet class, and a chance to meet the newest additions to the Hallmark Ranch alpaca family – little Thunder and Razen who were born in June.
Light refreshment will be served and a free take-home gift for kids will be available while the supply lasts. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
For directions and more information, visit hallmarkranchalpacas.com.