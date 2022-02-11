Lady Spartans tame Lake County Panthers

by Joseph Bahr
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida High School girls’ basketball team tamed the Lake County Lady Panthers 75-13 Wednesday in Salida.
The Lady Spartans started the game with a 15-0 run. The Lady Panthers did not score their first basket until more than six minutes had elapsed in the first quarter. Salida made it hard for Lake County to score all night long. “The defense was good,” said coach Keith Wyatt. “They made the right plays.”
By halftime the score was 36-8 and the Salida girls cruised to their largest margin of victory this season. “The game was good,” said Wyatt. “I was really proud of the way they played.”
The win improved Salida’s record to 8-8 overall.
Senior Ally Post said, “I think it was pretty good.” She said she was happy with how the team hustled and glad everybody on the team got playing time.
Wyatt said, “Post played a really good game,” and he was proud of the way she controlled the offense.
The team honored seniors Post, Madison Anderson, Ari Howell, Toby Lawson, Caitlyn Smith and Emma Wilkins at the game. “The Senior Night part was the best,” said Wyatt. “Hopefully we honored them well and they liked it.”
He said Howell is likely to miss the rest of the basketball season due to an injury she suffered on Monday. “We really miss her,” he said.
The Lady Spartans’ next game is at home against Lamar. The game will have big ramifications on league standings, since Lamar is currently a game ahead of Salida. Post said the team will focus on “being faster and passing the ball around more.” Varsity tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday.