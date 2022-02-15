The Salida High School girls’ swimming team finished ninth of 43 teams at the 3A State Championships this past weekend in Thornton.
The team took nine girls to the meet, their largest contingent ever, and seven of them qualified for finals. The top 20 swimmers in each event qualified for finals.
Junior Emma Diesslin made finals in all of her events. She placed fifth in the 100-yard butterfly and sixth in the 100-yard backstroke. Diesslin swam on the 4x50-yard freestyle and medley relays, helping the team take ninth and 10th in those events.
Accompanying Diesslin on the relay teams were senior Lindsey Baroni, junior Ember Hill and freshmen Shae Merchant and Cedar Lengerich.
Hill also finished ninth in the 100-yard breaststroke after scoring a personal best time in the preliminary rounds.
“Our girls had a tremendous state meet,” said coach Wendy Gorie. “Our freshman group of Shae Merchant, CeCe Lengerich and Kasey Glaser came through in dramatic fashion with all three girls qualifying for and placing in the finals competition.” Lengerich and Glaser placed 14th and 18th in the 500-yard freestyle and Lengerich was 19th in the 200-yard freestyle.
“Our graduating seniors swam their hearts out to finish their careers with a huge flourish,” said Gorie. “Seniors Lindsey Baroni and Jaesa Carlson swam personal best times and were responsible for our 400 freestyle relay placing 14th. Jaesa’s 100 butterfly 18th place finish was an incredible accomplishment.” Carlson had a time of 1:06.50 in finals.
Gorie said, “It was a great meet and a great season and I’m so proud of our Spartan swimmers.”
Name Place Time
100-yard Backstroke
Emma Diesslin 6 1:01.27
Shae Merchant 26 1:08.94
100-yard Breaststroke
Ember Hill 9 1:11.19
Tayla Young 24 1:15.56
100-yard Butterfly
Emma Diesslin 5 59.94
Jaesa Carlson 18 1:06.50
50-yard Freestyle
Shae Merchant 21 26.79
Kasey Glaser 37 27.56
100-yard Freestyle
Lindsey Baroni 29 1:00.17
200-yard Freestyle
Cedar Lengerich 19 2:10.61
500-yard Freestyle
Cedar Lengerich 14 5:53.00
Kasey Glaser 18 6:02.22
Rebecca Russell 12 6:15.14
200-yard Individual Medley
Ember Hill 17 2:24.66
Tayla Young 25 2:28.91
4x50-yard Medley Relay
Salida 9 1:57.19
(Shae Merchant, Ember Hill, Emma Diesslin, Lindsey Baroni)
4x50-yard Freestyle Relay
Salida 10 1:46.40
(Cedar Lengerich, Lindsey Baroni, Shae Merchant, Emma Diesslin)
4x100-yard Freestyle Relay
Salida 11 4:03.40
(Cedar Lengerich, Jaesa Carlson, Kasey Glaser, Lindsey Baroni)