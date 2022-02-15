The Salida High School girls’ swimming team finished ninth of 43 teams at the 3A State Championships this past weekend in Thornton.

The team took nine girls to the meet, their largest contingent ever, and seven of them qualified for finals. The top 20 swimmers in each event qualified for finals.

Junior Emma Diesslin made finals in all of her events. She placed fifth in the 100-yard butterfly and sixth in the 100-yard backstroke. Diesslin swam on the 4x50-yard freestyle and medley relays, helping the team take ninth and 10th in those events.

Accompanying Diesslin on the relay teams were senior Lindsey Baroni, junior Ember Hill and freshmen Shae Merchant and Cedar Lengerich.

Hill also finished ninth in the 100-yard breaststroke after scoring a personal best time in the preliminary rounds.

“Our girls had a tremendous state meet,” said coach Wendy Gorie. “Our freshman group of Shae Merchant, CeCe Lengerich and Kasey Glaser came through in dramatic fashion with all three girls qualifying for and placing in the finals competition.” Lengerich and Glaser placed 14th and 18th in the 500-yard freestyle and Lengerich was 19th in the 200-yard freestyle.

“Our graduating seniors swam their hearts out to finish their careers with a huge flourish,” said Gorie. “Seniors Lindsey Baroni and Jaesa Carlson swam personal best times and were responsible for our 400 freestyle relay placing 14th. Jaesa’s 100 butterfly 18th place finish was an incredible accomplishment.” Carlson had a time of 1:06.50 in finals.

Gorie said, “It was a great meet and a great season and I’m so proud of our Spartan swimmers.”

Name    Place    Time

100-yard Backstroke

Emma Diesslin    6    1:01.27

Shae Merchant    26    1:08.94

100-yard Breaststroke

Ember Hill    9    1:11.19

Tayla Young    24    1:15.56

100-yard Butterfly

Emma Diesslin    5    59.94

Jaesa Carlson    18    1:06.50

50-yard Freestyle

Shae Merchant    21    26.79

Kasey Glaser    37    27.56

100-yard Freestyle

Lindsey Baroni    29    1:00.17

200-yard Freestyle

Cedar Lengerich    19    2:10.61

500-yard Freestyle

Cedar Lengerich    14    5:53.00

Kasey Glaser    18    6:02.22

Rebecca Russell    12    6:15.14

200-yard Individual Medley

Ember Hill    17    2:24.66

Tayla Young    25    2:28.91

4x50-yard Medley Relay

Salida    9    1:57.19

(Shae Merchant, Ember Hill, Emma Diesslin, Lindsey Baroni)

4x50-yard Freestyle Relay

Salida    10    1:46.40

(Cedar Lengerich, Lindsey Baroni, Shae Merchant, Emma Diesslin)

4x100-yard Freestyle Relay

Salida    11    4:03.40

(Cedar Lengerich, Jaesa Carlson, Kasey Glaser, Lindsey Baroni)