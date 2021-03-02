The Salida High School boys basketball team capped off a busy week by beating La Junta Saturday, 77-46.
“We came out and just played really well from the start,” said head coach Donnie Kaess. “We weren’t turning the ball over and we were shooting well.”
Salida jumped out to an early lead and led 15-8 after the first quarter and 30-18 at halftime.
The Spartans then forced a lot of turnovers in the third quarter, leading to some transition buckets and enabling Salida to pull away. Salida took a 57-28 lead into the fourth.
“In the second half we were pressing harder,” Kaess said. “We scored 27 in the third and it was mainly off the pressure caused by turnovers.”
Damon Redfeather, meanwhile, hit a shot just before the buzzer sounded at the end of the third to put an exclamation on the quarter.
With the big lead in the fourth, Salida’s whole team got into the game and the coach said he got “huge contributions from everybody” in the game.
Salida improved 8-3 overall and 7-3 in the 3A Tri-Peaks with the win. La Junta slipped to 3-8, 3-6.
The game was the Spartans’ fourth in eight days, meaning the team basically had a game and then one practice to prepare for its upcoming opponent the next day all week long.
“It makes it a little tough to prepare for stuff, but everybody is doing the same thing,” Kaess said.
The win also kept Salida’s playoff chances in its grasp. The coach predicted after Thursday’s loss to Colorado Springs Christian that Salida would have to win its final three games to make it into the 24-team playoff bracket.
After beating La Junta, Salida will now conclude its regular season this week with games at Buena Vista (6-2, 5-2) at 7 p.m. Wednesday and home against Banning Lewis Friday (4-7, 4-5).
Buena Vista’s Demons are just ahead of Salida in the rating percentage index and are in a similar situation. As of Monday, Salida was No. 19 in RPI while Buena Vista was No. 16.
“That’s a big game; Buena Vista can help us because they have a good record,” Kaess said. “We’ve got to keep winning to make the postseason. If we lose another one, we might not make it in with only 24 teams (qualifying). We just have to win our next two games and hope for the best.”