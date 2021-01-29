by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida wrestling team will have a sprint to the finish instead of a long grind to get there this season.
The team will compete for the first time today and in five weeks they’ll be battling at the regional championships.
“We’ve got this far, now hopefully we get to compete,” said head coach Steve Myers before Tuesday’s practice. “We’re not just battling opponents, we’re battling the system too.”
Due to a mandate in Gunnison County, the wrestlers will also be wearing masks when they dual the Cowboys, Monte Vista and Cedaredge today.
The coach said they struggled for the first part of Monday’s practice when they wrestled with masks for the first time, but eventually started getting used to them.
Due to the pandemic, individual tournaments aren’t allowed until the regional and state championships this year. The rest of the competitions will be duals.
“Our schedule, getting to be able to practice, (the pandemic) has affected us all the way around,” Myers said.
The wrestlers, and the rest of Salida season B sports, also had to delay their first practices one week due to positive cases of COVID-19 in the school.
The Spartans have four wrestlers out.
Senior Colin King and sophomore Drew Johnson both return after qualifying for state last year.
King will start the year up one weight class at 132 pounds.
“He’s looking good,” Myers said. “His confidence grew a lot last year.”
Johnson, meanwhile, grew six inches and 45 pounds during the off season and will be wrestling at 170 pounds.
“He had a big growth spurt, but right now he looks pretty good,” Myers said. “His quickness and technique are still there.”
Freshmen Dylan Blades and Jase Young will compete at 106 and 113.
“They have some middle school experience so they’re able to fit right in,” Myers said. “Getting them some matches under their belt so they know they can compete will be huge.”
With only four wrestlers, however, duals will be a tough competition format for the team.
“I think we lost a couple kids because they didn’t want to chance it with COVID,” Myers said. “When we dual other teams (our numbers) really hurt. We can win every match and still not win the dual.”
And when the wrestlers get to compete individually at regionals, there will be a couple big differences there as well.
Half the weights will wrestle the first day and the next half the second day. With only competitors and coaches allowed inside, that means Johnson won’t have his teammates or parents to rely on for support.
“He’s just going to have to lean on himself,” Myers said. “A hard part for the kids will be getting over the hump,” noting that a lot of wrestlers rely on their parents for support, but this year they can’t be there to watch.
Qualifying for state will also be twice as tough as in the past. Only the top two placers at regionals will advance to this year, opposed to the top four.
With the unique circumstances surrounding the season, Myers was focused on helping the wrestlers improve as much as they can this year.
“It’s all about getting to the next level,” he said. “I don’t want to put a lot of expectations out there, but if we wrestle to our ability I think we can come out pretty good.”