The Buena Vista Lady Demons burned the Salida Lady Spartans 35-25 in their last basketball game of the season Wednesday in Buena Vista.
“I thought we played OK,” Salida coach Keith Wyatt said. “You always want to beat BV, and it’s always tough to play there. A little more pressure on defense and a little more execution on offense and I think we would have been right there.”
Senior Caitlyn Smith led the team with 9 points, while juniors Isabeau Kaess and Sarah Chick each scored 5 points.
Chick also led the team defensively, pulling down nine rebounds, while Kaess had three assists.
Wyatt said senior Toby Lawson has really been stepping for the team as well.
“Toby has played some really good minutes,” he said. “She’s been doing that a lot, coming off the bench for us.”
Wyatt said they were missing senior Ari Howell, who broke her foot in the game against Ellicott.
“We’ve really missed her these last few games,” he said. “She is a good defender and leader on the court.”
The Lady Spartans finished the season 8-10 overall and 5-7 in the 3A Tri-Peaks League, in eighth place.
They will face No. 9 Woodland Park in a pigtail round of the Tri-Peaks League playoffs at 1 p.m. Saturday in Salida.
Pigtails are an extra round or rounds needed to fill out brackets for the playoffs.