Lady Spartan golfers played their second full tournament in two days Thursday at the Pueblo West Lady Cyclone Invitation, which made for “a lot of walking and a lot of sun,” coach Tami Smith said.
Hadley Ross took the top card for Salida, shooting 122 at the Desert Hawk Golf Course, a par 72 course.
Vanessa Christianson knocked in a 130, with teammates Addison Ross and Elise Tanner close behind at 132 and 133 respectively.
The Lady Spartans finished seventh at the invitational, out of seven teams, with a team score of 517.
Falcon took first, shooting a 436, followed by host team Pueblo West with a 462.
Manitou Springs took third with 481, Pueblo County shot 487, Monte Vista scored 509 and Pueblo Centennial hit 517.
“I think our performance really improved today, even if our scores didn’t reflect that,” Smith said. “The girls had a lot of fun today. They fought hard, and had some well struck balls.”
The Lady Spartans now have a week off to rest and practice before they head to the Cattails Golf Club to play in the Alamosa tournament.