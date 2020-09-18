Colorado High School Activities Association’s board of directors voted to stick to the current modified 2020-2021 sports schedule last week, however, CHSAA announced late Wednesday that certain outdoor sports, including football, will be allowed this fall. Gov. Jared Polis signed off on the idea Thursday.
Salida Athletic Director Jim Coscarella said that he is working with Andrea Carlstrom at Chaffee County Public Health before the school district makes a decision, but, “...if we get signed off, both Buena Vista and Salida will probably be playing in the fall.”
Coscarella said he will be waiting to see what the other 2A schools will be doing, but that all but one who have made decisions so far have decided to go with the fall season.
Practice could start as early as Sept. 24, with the first games Oct. 8.
It would be a hybrid season, Coscarella said, with seven games allowed and six games scheduled. If a team makes the play-offs, that will be there seventh game, but if not, they can schedule a seventh game with another non-playoff team.
Also, unlike most years where teams create their own schedules, CHSAA will make all of the schedules.
CHSAA are requiring:
• All participants, including athletes, coaches, match officials, staff, and others, must wear masks while not actively playing or performing.
• All participants, including athletes, coaches, match officials, staff, and others, must be six feet apart from non-household members on the sidelines or while not in active play.
• All participants, including athletes, coaches, match officials, staff, and others, must stay in their designated areas off the field of play, and may not go into spectator areas.
• All participants, including athletes, coaches, match officials, staff, and others must wear masks and observe social distancing during transportation.
• Roster limitations established by CHSAA must not be exceeded.
• Cheer/dance participants must follow the requirements laid out in other guidelines for performers and be at least 25 feet away from spectators and players at all times.
In a press release, Polis said, “We have worked closely with CHSAA to approve their request, issue guidelines and assist in creating a process that supports a return to football, field hockey and cheer.
“If the CHSAA board decides to add these sports to their fall calendars, it will be up to local school districts, administrators and parents to choose what is right for their communities. The state has approved these requests in order to empower all schools to make the choice that is right for them and their student athletes.”