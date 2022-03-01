The Salida High School girls’ basketball team finished eighth in the district tournament after a pair of tough losses Friday and Saturday in Florence.
The Lady Spartans lost 53-37 to Ellicott Friday, which relegated them to the seventh-place game on Saturday. In that match-up, they lost to Manitou Springs 32-16, ending their season.
“It was good for us to get there,” said coach Keith Wyatt. “It wasn’t the results we wanted, but it was good experience for us.”
The Lady Spartans started the season with a 1-6 record, and it took several big wins down the stretch for them to earn a spot at the district tournament.
Defense continued to be a strength for Salida, as the team held the Manitou Lady Mustangs below their season average in points. “Our defense was pretty good,” Wyatt said. “We missed some coverages here and there, but we were playing really good teams.”
Wyatt said the experience of playing in a playoff environment will likely help the team going forward, especially the younger ballers.
Salida will lose six players after this season. Seniors Madison Anderson, Ari Howell, Toby Lawson, Ally Post, Caitlyn Smith and Emma Wilkins are graduating.
“All of them were great for us,” said Wyatt. “They all had their moments in the season; they’ll always have a special place for us.”
Wilkins led the team in points this season, scoring 5.7 points per game. Wyatt said she played well on the court and was a great leader for the team. He said, “She was really consistent all year.”
Howell was injured midway through the season and was unable to play in the district tournament. “That really hurt us,” Wyatt said. “She was a calming force on the floor.” Prior to her injury, Howell started at guard for most of the season and had one of the best 3-point percentages on the team. She shot 39 percent from beyond the arc.
Smith was the team leader in steals this season, averaging 2.4 takeaways per game. She was also one of the team leaders in points and rebounds. Wyatt said she had a good season for the Lady Spartans.
With his first year of coaching at Salida in the rearview mirror, Wyatt said, “I feel good.” He said the team will take a short break and then get back to work. “It’s difficult to introduce a new culture and new style,” he said. “This is a really good foundation for what we’re going to do going forward.”
The Lady Spartans finished the season with a 9-13 overall record, narrowly missing out on a spot in the state tournament.