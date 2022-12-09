Both the Salida High School Lady Spartans and the Ellicott Lady Thunderhawks basketball teams got off to a slow start Wednesday in Ellicott, and the Lady Spartans were never able to get into gear, losing 51-24.
The loss puts Salida at 1-2 overall and 0-1 in league. Ellicott is 3-0 and 1-0.
The first quarter ended with Salida down 5-4. After that slow quarter, the Lady Thunderhawks went on a 9-point run to go up 15-4 at the beginning of the second quarter.
By halftime, Ellicott had pulled ahead 21-12.
In the third quarter, Salida’s second top scorer, senior Sarah Chick, came out due to foul trouble. The quarter ended with Ellicott up 36-18.
In the fourth Ellicott moved into full-court-press defense, trying to keep Salida’s offense on their heels.
Junior Braeden Johnson led the Lady Spartans, with 13 points and five rebounds.
Chick had 4 points and two rebounds.
Coach Keith Wyatt did not return calls for comment.