Eoin Blackburn of Buena Vista had the best time of all divisions Wednesday in the second race of the Salida 2023 mountain biking Enduro Series, with a time of 2 minutes, 59 seconds.
Ezekiel Cramer of Gunnison finished three seconds behind to get the second best time.
The race began from the top of the intersection of Upper Sand Dunes Trail and CR 173. The course started with a technical section before having a speedy corner around the Dune, finishing at the intersection of Prospector.
The next race in the series will be April 19.