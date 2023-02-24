Spartans head to Florence

Salida High School’s boys’ basketball team is continuing their climb to the top, having defeated the Florence Huskies 72-37 Tuesday, and will play in the district semifinals at 5:30 p.m. today against the Colorado Springs Christian School Lions in Florence.
If the Spartans win tonight, they will play either Vanguard or Ellicott for the district championship Saturday.
Following district competition, 32 teams will go to state, playing in a single-elimination bracket where the top teams will play the bottom ones – first versus 32nd, second versus 31st and so on. If the teams were seeded perfectly, this would result in the first- and second-ranked teams playing each other in the last game, coach Adam Christensen said.
Last year, the Spartans lost in the second game of regionals to Centauri, who won state.
The Spartans’ high scorers are seniors Chase Diesslin, No. 23; Tristan Jackson, No. 15; Nate Yeakley, No. 21; Aiden Hadley, No. 5; and junior Daniel Edgington, No. 2.
Jackson, 6 feet, 6 inches tall, has been on the team all four years and has played basketball since he was 8 or 9 years old. With an average of 17.7 points per game (PPG), Jackson, has made a total of 319 points this season, 35 blocks, 38 steals, 82 offensive rebounds and 110 defensive rebounds. He has also made 36 assists this season, compared to seven last year.
Yeakley, 6-5, said he has played his whole life and joined the team sophomore year after moving. Yeakley’s PPG is 10.3, and he has made 175 points for the team, 101 rebounds, 39 assists, 29 steals and 26 blocks.
Yeakley and Jackson have started every game, Christensen said.
Diesslin, 6-3, recently broke the school record for the most individual points scored in a single game, 55, against James Irwin. Diesslin has scored 305 points this season, 118 more than last year. He has made 18 3-pointers, 96 rebounds, 41 assists and 39 steals. His PPG is 16.9. Christensen said Jackson has the best post and Diesslin the best footwork on post.
Hadley, 5-9, who also said he is a lifelong player, has a PPG of 5.6 and has made 90 points this season, 49 rebounds and 56 assists, averaging 3.5 assists per game. He has made 16 3-pointers this season, one of the best 3-point shooters, Christensen said.
Edgington, 6-0, has a PPG of 5.0 and an average of 2.4 rebounds per game. He has been on the team since sophomore year and this season has made 90 points, 44 rebounds, 35 assists and 34 steals.
Sometimes sophomore Kason Westphal, 6-7, or junior Karl Brown, 6-0, start games. Westphal, No. 22, the tallest on the team, has a PPG of 4.1 and has made 62 points, 52 rebounds this season. Brown, No. 0, has a PPG of 1.
The team’s rotation depends on the other team’s playing, Christensen said. If the other team has strong guards, Brown or sophomore Ryan Osness, No. 11, might be put in. If the opponent is outrebounding them, Westphal or sophomore Dylan Grant, No. 10, might come off the bench.
The Spartans won their last game against the CSCS Lions 65-50, breaking a 19-game losing streak. Hadley was the high scorer with 18 points. The Spartans led for most of the game, but the Lions were never far behind. The Lions are ranked sixth in league, and top scorer Nate Davies has a PPG of 19.9.
“It’s been an awesome season so far, but we have a lot of work to do,” Christensen said. “Once you get into that top 10, any game can go any way.”