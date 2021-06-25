Groundbreaking for Peak to Peak Pickleball Club’s new courts on East Main Street in Buena Vista took place on June 16.
The project is the brainchild of Stephanie McDonald, Buena Vista resident and the club’s secretary.
“I became an ambassador about 7½ years ago, and I proposed it right away – like ‘We need pickleball courts,’” she said.
“I didn’t know how to make it happen, honestly. I knew what I wanted but we never had the support and we never had the momentum. When Earl came into the picture, everything changed. He said, ‘If you want pickleball courts, this is what you’ve got to do,’” said Potter, speaking of Buena Vista Recreation Director Earl Richmond.
Richmond gave a short speech, thanking everyone present for their patience while the project was coming together, and mentioned some plans for indoor facilities in the works for pickleballers.
“And then we formed this committee and Leonard (Davis) has really taken it and run with it and made it happen. I had a pie-in-the-sky idea for seven years, but it took Earl and this group to really make it happen,” McDonald said.
Several other people who have been instrumental in the project’s launch were also present, including Peak to Peak Pickleball Club President Jennifer Eggleston; Rhonda Davis, club board member, fundraiser and social director; Town Administrator Phillip Puckett; and Blake Bennetts, ACA sales and development manager.