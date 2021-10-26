The Salida High School Spartans football team started off strong against the Alamosa Mean Moose but just couldn’t get its offense moving, losing 41-6 on the road Saturday.
After kicking off to the Mean Moose, the Spartans intercepted their first play from offense. Senior Braden Martellaro ran it back for a touchdown, to put the Spartans up 6-0 after a missed 2-point conversion.
Alamosa answered with a strong offensive series that put the Mean Moose up 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, and it was all downhill from there for the Spartans.
The Mean Moose score two more times before halftime to go up 21-6 at the break.
Salida struggled offensively, with several mental mistakes, getting seven penalties for 50 yards in the first half.
Just after the start of the second half, sophomore quarterback Caiven Lake came out of the game after taking a late hit that resulted in a “roughing the pass” penalty on Alamosa. Sophomore Ashton Walker finished the game for Salida behind center.
The Spartan defense played strong in the third quarter, holding Alamosa scoreless, but the Mean Moose just wore the Spartans down and scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including one with 22 seconds left on the clock, despite already being up 34-6.
Salida’s high point of the fourth quarter was blocking one of Alamosa’s extra-point kicks.
“Defensively, we played pretty well,” coach Matt Luttrell said. “We won the turnover battle (three interceptions, one fumble recovery). We moved (junior) Drew Johnson into the middle, where he ended up with 16 tackles. He really came to play.”
Luttrell said he thought that if the team just had a few more weeks for development, the younger players would start to work well together.
“Some guys really stepped up today,” Luttrell said. “Drew (Johnson), (senior) Braden Collins, they were out there playing their best. We just needed the young players to step up and play their best as well.”
The loss puts the Spartans at 0-8 overall and 0-3 in the 2A Southwest League.
Alamosa is now 6-2 overall and 3-1 in league.
The Spartans will return to Salida for their last home game of the season at 7 p.m. Friday against the Montezuma-Cortez Panthers.
The Panthers are 3-5 overall this season and 1-2 in league play.