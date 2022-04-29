The Salida High School girls’ golf team dominated at their home tournament Thursday, which took place in near-perfect weather conditions at the Salida Golf Club.
The team took first place by 19 strokes with a score of 275. Swink finished second, while Gunnison and Cañon City tied for third. Eight schools competed in the tournament.
On the individual side, freshman Kyndra Johnson won the tournament by four shots with a score of 78. Sophomore Elise Tanner medaled as well, finishing fourth with a personal-best score of 88.
Freshman Kaelin Martellaro was the only other Lady Spartan to break the top 10, placing ninth with a 103. She scored an impressive chip-in to cement her lead over the 10th place finisher.
The win Thursday was Johnson’s second first-place finish of the season. Her best performance of the day came on the 131-yard 12th hole. She birdied it to expand her lead over the rest of the field. Johnson said the competition went OK and it was nice to win on the Lady Spartans’ home course.
Coach Tami Smith said the competition went great. The Lady Spartans went into their home tournament with high spirits and the goal of winning it.
A large crowd came out to support Salida Thursday. Numerous parents, coaches and the Salida High School boys’ golf team contributed at the event.
The Lady Spartans will look to continue their success Tuesday when they play at the La Junta Golf Club.